Fans aren’t sure what to make of LeBron’s “home in LA” tweet

AKRON, Ohio — He was born and raised in Akron and helped bring Cleveland it’s first major sports title in more than 50 years.

Northeast Ohio is LeBron James’ home, right?

Some fans aren’t so sure.

May have to make a day trip up there when I'm back home in LA bro! — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 9, 2017

It all started when James responded to a tweet from Jamal Crawford who said “you know seattle would LOVE to have your bless @thecrawsover (a Pro-Am basketball league.)”

“May have to make a day trip up there when I’m back home in LA bro!” James responded.

Some fans didn’t know what to make of the “home in LA” part.

James’ tweet got thousands of responses.

The entire state of Ohio right now pic.twitter.com/Y7PmiEIbp1 — Shane B (@sb_straitvibin) August 9, 2017

Lakers Fans be like pic.twitter.com/uh8rEfoBaj — the X (@witness34) August 10, 2017

This is everyone in Cleveland right now lol🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/MlkbSf2BKf — isaiah (@isaiassuazo223) August 9, 2017

James does own a home in Los Angeles and there has been talk that he could make a move to the Lakers after the upcoming season with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Only time will tell.