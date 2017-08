× Cleveland Cavaliers announce preseason schedule

CLEVELAND– The Cavaliers announced their preseason schedule on Thursday.

They will play five games between Oct. 4 and Oct. 13, including three at Quicken Loans Arena.

Information on ticket sales will be released later this month.

Wednesday, Oct. 4 vs. Atlanta – 7 p.m. at Quicken Loans Arena

Friday, Oct. 6 vs. Indiana – 7:30 p.m. at Quicken Loans Arena

Sunday, Oct. 8 @ Washington – 7 p.m. at Capital One Arena

Tuesday, Oct. 10 vs. Chicago – 7 p.m. at Quicken Loans Arena

Friday, Oct. 13 @ Orlando – 7 p.m. at Amway Center

