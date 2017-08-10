× City reminds fans of muni lot rules, parking restrictions ahead of Browns game

CLEVELAND– The city of Cleveland is reminding Browns fans about the rules for tailgating in the municipal parking lot.

The brown and orange kick off the preseason Thursday night against the New Orleans Saints at FirstEnergy Stadium.

The eastern part of the muni lot opened at 10 a.m. on Thursday for tailgating vehicles while the western part will open at 5 p.m. No motorhomes, RVs or buses are allowed in early.

For weekend home games, the lot opens at 7 a.m. The Cleveland Division of Police does not permit vehicles to line-up on the Shoreway before game time.

The fee is $25 per space.

According to the city, the muni lot will have 50 portable restrooms, 75 trash cans and three Dumpsters during regular season games.

Here are the rules for the municipal parking lot:

No open pit fires

Propane grills only (No charcoal)

No alcohol

Saving spaces prohibited

Attendees will be charged for all occupied parking spaces

No in and out privileges

All liter must be dispensed in trash containers

Vandalism of any type will not be tolerated

Crossing the Shoreway is prohibited

No private latrines (portable latrines are available in the lot).

There are also parking restrictions downtown three hours before and two hours after each game. Pay attention to signs and meters. Violators will be ticketed and towed.

