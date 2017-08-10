× Browns take on Saints in first game of 2017 preseason at FirstEnergy Stadium

SCORE UPDATES: 2nd quarter: Browns, 7; Saints, 3

CLEVELAND — Tonight’s the night!

The Cleveland Browns are hosting the New Orleans Saints in the first game of the 2017 preseason down at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Fans have been impressed in Berea during camp watching the team’s number one pick go through drills.

Tonight’s game is not a drill. It’s the first chance for Myles Garrett to face another team’s offensive line and another chance for him to go after another team’s QB. Garrett has high hopes in trying to establish himself as one of the best young players in the game.

He has lofty goals and coach Hue Jackson wants to see exactly what he can do going after someone else’s QB.

Cleveland Browns Not Expected to Play:

No . Pos . Name

26 DB Marcus Burley (face laceration)

35 DB Howard Wilson (knee)

39 DB Ed Reynolds II (knee)

57 DL Cam Johnson (knee)

60 OL Gabe Ikard (concussion)

73 OL Joe Thomas (not injury related)

85 TE David Njoku (back)

99 DL Caleb Brantley (finger)

EXPECTED LINEUP CHANGES:

#74 Cameron Erving starts at LT for #73 Joe Thomas

**Take a look at the Browns’ 2017 schedule, here**

**Muni lot rules**