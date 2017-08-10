Alliance officer who shot, killed dog cleared of any charges

**Warning: The video below is disturbing**

ALLIANCE, Ohio -- An Alliance police officer who shot and killed a dog he said charged at him has been cleared of any charges.

Patrolman Joshua Tenney's body camera recorded the July shooting. The prosecutor's office declined to press charges against him, the Alliance Police Department confirmed Thursday.

When the incident happened, Tenney had been called out to check on complaints about three dogs running loose. He called to the dogs to come to him. One of the dogs ran at him, while another of the dogs tried to stop the first dog. But it happened a second time, and the officer fired his gun.

Tenney told the dogs' owner that the large female dog left him no choice but to fire at the animal.

Critics of the officer's action took to social media to say the dog was responding to the officer's commands for her to come. Others said the dog's owner must accept responsibility for what happened.

The owner was cited for allowing dogs to run at large.

Investigators say that video supports his claim that Tenney was in danger and had no choice but to shoot.

