8 kittens abandoned kittens in plastic box outside Summit County humane society

TWINSBURG, Ohio– Eight kittens are recovering after they were left in a small, plastic bin outside the Humane Society of Summit County.

Officials said they don’t know how long the litter was stuffed in the box before a guest found them. The kittens were overheated and in distress, but after medical attention, it appears they will be OK.

“It is only through the support of people like you that we are able to be there for these victims—but there are still so many more animals that need to be rescued,” the humane society said.

To donate to the Humane Society of Summit County, click here.