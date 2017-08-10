× 4-year-old shot in Cleveland making strides toward recovery

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland 4-year-old shot in the head while riding in a car with his mom on I-90 is making strides toward recovery.

The boy was out of his hospital bed Thursday, playing with his sister and surrounded by balloons and stuffed animals delivered to Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital. He underwent surgery Monday.

The shooting happened around 11:50 p.m. Sunday near the East 55th Street exit. According to a police report, people inside another car fired eight gunshots at the family’s car, with one of the bullets hitting the child.

His mother told police the incident followed a dispute near the Lakeview Terrace Apartments on Division Avenue near West 25th Street, where the suspect car was blocking the road. The mother said she honked her horn and then drove around the car, and it began chasing her onto the Shoreway.

Leon Edwards and John Smith, both 21, have been arrested on charges of attempted murder. U.S. Marshals arrested Edwards at a relative’s home near Montgomery, Alabama, early Thursday and arrested Smith in Cleveland Wednesday.

An arrest warrant filed by police said Smith called the child’s mother and said he was a passenger in the vehicle, but not the shooter. Police said the suspects and victims did not know each other.

“There is no relationship. These aren’t people who know each other or hang out together,” Cleveland Police Third District Commander Thomas McCartney said Thursday.

The family told FOX 8 News it is grateful for community prayers and support.

**Continuing coverage**