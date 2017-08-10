22 charged for roles in trafficking heroin, other drugs in NE Ohio over last two years

OHIO — Twenty-two people have been indicted for their roles in trafficking heroin and other drugs in NE Ohio.

According to a release from the United State’s Attorney’s Office Northern District of Ohio, 12 of the suspects listed in one indictment face 79 charges on drug trafficking and related crimes for a conspiracy beginning at least as early as August 2015 and lasting through June 8, 2016.

Indicted are: Aaron L. Rogers, 47; Cametrius K. Adams, 40; Darry K. Woods, 40; Mack F. Hill, 25; James L. Jackson, 41; Deondea K. Hill, 23; Qeevys D. Clinkscale; Trina Hill, 43; Brian K. Hunter, 44; John J. Montero, 39; Terrell L. Leonard, 38, and Cornell L. Kennedy, 33. All the defendants are from Youngstown but Clinkscale, who is from Cleveland.

The release says the 12 conspired to possess with the intent to distribute heroin, cocaine, crack cocaine and maintained a drug premises. Some had firearms and ammunition.

Separately, seven people were charged in a 35-count indictment with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute heroin. It took place in 2015 and was focused on heroin distribution in Youngstown.

Indicted are: Richard L. Jones, 50, of Ravenna; Willie J. Beacham, 69, of Youngstown; Terrell L. Leonard, 38, of Youngstown; Ronald C. Gilbert, 40, of Youngstown; Shajehan Haywood, 45, of Youngstown; Ricky C. Jordan, 33, of North Lima, and Shane S. Blair, 38, of Sebring.

In the last indictment, 20 charges were filed against three suspects accused of distributing heroin in the Ravenna area between November 2015 and January 2016. Some of the drugs were obtained in Michigan.

Indicted are: Antonio D. Liddell, 37, of Ravenna; Daryl Keith Jones, 50, of Ravenna, and Brook Brooks, 36, of Twinsburg.

“Today more than 20 people who bring heroin to our neighborhoods were taken off the street,” said Acting U.S. Attorney David A. Sierleja. “Ohio has been devastated by heroin and opioids over the past few years. This is an example of law enforcement working together to lock up dangerous people supplying the drugs.”