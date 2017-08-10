× 16-year-old driver charged in crash with Akron fire truck that killed two

AKRON, Ohio– A 16-year-old Akron girl is facing charges in a deadly crash with an Akron fire truck.

The crash happened on July 14 at West Exchange Street and South Rhodes Avenue in Akron.

Police said the driver of a Chevrolet Trailblazer didn’t stop at the red light. That’s when the SUV was hit by the fire truck.

The crashed claimed the lives of LaShae Johnson, 16, of Tallmadge, and Briyana Hayes, 15, of Akron.

The driver is charged with red light, two counts of vehicular homicide, two counts of vehicular manslaughter, vehicular assault, operating a vehicle on a temporary permit without a licensed driver and operating vehicle with more than one juvenile passenger. Her name was not released because she is a juvenile.

She was taken to the Summit County Juvenile Detention Center.

