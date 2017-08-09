Warrants issued for two suspects in shooting of 4-year-old boy in Cleveland

CLEVELAND– Charges have been filed after a 4-year-old boy was shot in the head during an incident in Cleveland on Monday.

Cleveland police said felony warrants were issued for Leon Edwards and John Smith, both 21. Smith is in police custody.

Police Chief Calvin Williams said the case remains under investigation and police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the whereabouts of Edwards. He said it remains unclear who fired the shots.

According to court documents, Smith called the boy’s mother and admitted he was a front-seat passenger in the car. Smith told her he didn’t fire any shots, the warrant said.

The victim’s mother told police the shooting happened around 12 a.m. Monday in the area of Dead Man’s Curve.

Police are still trying to figure out what led to the shooting, and can not say whether or not it was a case of road rage. The woman told police she was driving with her son in the area of West 28th Street and Division Avenue when she honked her horn to pass a blocking vehicle.

The woman said the vehicle followed her onto the highway and fired shots at her vehicle. There were two men were in the vehicle.

The boy was taken to Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital. Police said he underwent surgery to remove bullet fragments.

Continuing coverage here.