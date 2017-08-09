Try not to laugh! Watch Indiana University Police Academy put cadets through chicken test

BLOOMINGTON, Indiana– The Indiana University Police Academy decided to put its cadets through the chicken test, and the results are hilarious.

The video posted this week to the academy’s Facebook page has gone viral with nearly 30K shares as of Wednesday.

According to the academy, the chicken test is designed to test a cadet’s demeanor, focus and sense of humor.

**Watch what happens in the video, above, as the officer walks up to each cadet**

The police academy told FOX59 News this is the first time it has conducted the chicken test at its academy. “One of our instructors saw it elsewhere and we thought it would be a nice way to have some fun and let off some steam.”