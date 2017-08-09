Travelocity gnome roaming through Cleveland this week

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Do you recognize this gnome?

It’s the Travelocity Roaming Gnome — and it’s right here in the Cleveland area.

Destination Cleveland is hosting the gnome this week to highlight Cleveland as a travel destination.

The gnome will be in town Wednesday and Thursday. On Wednesday, he will be featured next to the famous leg lamp at the Christmas Story House on West 11th Street.

Before that, he’d made several stops already.

You can follow his progress on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook