Textbooks thrown in trash, Cleveland School District investigating

CLEVELAND - A couple of Cleveland Metropolitan School District teachers returned from summer break to find their text books were missing.

“We were returning back to school and found all the items, materials, and student text books we stored in lockers were gone,” said one employee at Charles W. Eliot School. She asked that we not identify her.

The employee said renovations were done at the building this summer, and some employees feared the textbooks may have been thrown out.

After filing a public records request with the district, the Fox 8 I-Team found two teachers were unable to find their textbooks. The I-Team obtained an email written from one of the teachers to school officials Monday. The email explains she was also unable to find dozens of text books and other materials.

“I have looked extensively throughout the building, not to find any of the above stated materials,” the email states. “These materials are hundreds and hundreds of dollars.”

The district said were made aware of the matter earlier this week and immediately began investigating.

“Late Wednesday representatives of the construction and moving companies working at the school admitted discarding textbooks they found in lockers,” according to a statement from the district. “The District had advised workers only to discard debris and belongings left by students. The District is still investigating to determine why workers would mistake lockers filled with textbooks for debris or items discarded by students and why two teachers stored their textbooks in lockers instead of locations identified for safekeeping of instructional materials at the end of the school year. “

Roseann Canfora, CMSD district spokeswoman said officials made sure that extra books were sent to the school Wednesday so students will have the materials they need Monday, when they return to school.

District officials say teachers should not have put the textbooks in lockers and added the employees were instructed where to store textbooks.