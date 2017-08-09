Starbucks debuts Horchata Frappuccino made with almond milk

SEATTLE – Forget about the Unicorn Frappuccino, there’s a new drink on the Starbucks menu – the Horchata Almondmilk Frappuccino.

Horchata is a classic milk drink spiced with cinnamon and vanilla. It’s popular in Mexico and Central America. Another version of the drink – horchata de chufa – is common in Spain.

Starbucks has its own version with an icy blend of almond milk, sweet cinnamon syrup, coffee, ice, whipped cream, caramel, and cinnamon and sugar sprinkles.

“The creamy and cool texture – ideal for warm August days – is complemented by sweet caramel and warm spice flavors of cinnamon which hint that fall is near,” according to a Starbucks press release.

The drink is available at participating locations across the United States and Canada, and reactions on Twitter were mixed on Tuesday:

Starbucks currently has an HORCHATA frappuccino.. what a time to be alive! My Mexican self needs one asap. — Mimi (@MireyaRangel_) August 8, 2017

this horchata drink from starbucks is the greatest Mexican thing to come into my life since kate perez — ayah a (@ayahabualhuda) August 8, 2017

Starbucks released a new horchata frappuccino 2day. Not exactly authentic horchata, but not bad. The midnight mocha is still my favorite💚☕️😊 — Mayra Hernandez (@Mayra7Hernandez) August 8, 2017

Starbucks dropped a new horchata frappuccino drink & I want it 😭😭 — lolo 🇮🇳 (@laurie_bravo) August 8, 2017

Ok so the Horchata Frappe from Starbucks is gross and doesn't even taste like it — yumiko (@lil_yumiko) August 9, 2017