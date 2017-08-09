Soldiers rammed by car in Paris, police hunt for driver in ‘deliberate attack’

PARIS — Police in Paris are searching for a BMW car and its driver who rammed into a group of soldiers outside a barracks in a suburb northwest of Paris on Wednesday morning.

France’s counter-terror unit is investigating the attack, which left six soldiers injured, three seriously, according to Paris police. The soldiers’ injuries are not life threatening.

The attack happened at the Place de Verdun in Levallois-Perret around 8:00 a.m. local time.

France’s Minister of the Interior Gerard Collomb said the attack was a “deliberate act.”

“The car accelerated towards the soldiers for five meters in order to hit them,” he told reporters. “We do not believe this could be an accident.”

Mayor of Levallois-Perret, Patrick Balkany, told BFMTV that the car was “pre-positioned” in a small alleyway, waiting for troops from the 35th Infantry Regiment to come out of the building.