Show Info: August 9, 2017

August 9, 2017

Kathy’s Kolackes and Pastry Shop

It may be a new location for this west side bakery, but they’ve been serving up old world recipes for more than twenty years!

(440) 835-6570

19032 Old Detroit Rd

Rocky River, Ohio 44116

http://kathyspastryshop.com/

Szalay’s Farm & Market

Just a quick stroll through Szalay’s in Peninsula and you’ll see why it was voted Akron’s best farm market!

4563 Riverview Rd

Peninsula, OH 44264

http://szalaysfarm.com/

The Blonde Italian

Lauren Falcione showed us a delicious way to prepare sweet corn!

http://www.theblondeitalian.com/

W. H. Hunt Legal

888-Hunt-Legal

888HuntLegal.com

Frederick’s Wine and Dine

It’s a place to go and enjoy mouthwatering food and soulful entertainment!

http://www.fredericksdine.com/

Cuyahoga County Fair

The Cuyahoga County Fair opens today at noon! just a reminder, it’s senior day! Visitors 55 years and older get in for just $2.00!

NOW through August 13th

Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds, Berea

FREE Parking

www.cuyfair.com