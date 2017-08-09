Show Info: August 9, 2017
Kathy’s Kolackes and Pastry Shop
It may be a new location for this west side bakery, but they’ve been serving up old world recipes for more than twenty years!
(440) 835-6570
19032 Old Detroit Rd
Rocky River, Ohio 44116
http://kathyspastryshop.com/
Szalay’s Farm & Market
Just a quick stroll through Szalay’s in Peninsula and you’ll see why it was voted Akron’s best farm market!
4563 Riverview Rd
Peninsula, OH 44264
http://szalaysfarm.com/
The Blonde Italian
Lauren Falcione showed us a delicious way to prepare sweet corn!
http://www.theblondeitalian.com/
W. H. Hunt Legal
888-Hunt-Legal
888HuntLegal.com
Frederick’s Wine and Dine
It’s a place to go and enjoy mouthwatering food and soulful entertainment!
http://www.fredericksdine.com/
Cuyahoga County Fair
The Cuyahoga County Fair opens today at noon! just a reminder, it’s senior day! Visitors 55 years and older get in for just $2.00!
NOW through August 13th
Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds, Berea
FREE Parking
www.cuyfair.com