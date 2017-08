Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Multiple sources say Wednesday evening that the Cleveland Indians have traded for Mets outfielder Jay Bruce.

Source: Jay Bruce traded to #Indians. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) August 10, 2017

JUST IN: the Indians reportedly acquire Jay Bruce from the Mets. via @Ken_Rosenthal pic.twitter.com/sMXQSD9UEp — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) August 10, 2017

The first place Tribe is looking to return to the World Series this year and wanted another big bat in the lineup.

Bruce, a lefty, has hit 29 homers this season.

