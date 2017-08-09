More than 100 cases of Norovirus linked to Maumee restaurant

MAUMEE, OH — A Maumee restaurant is closed amid reports of customers getting sick.

The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department says it is investigating reports of potential norovirus contamination at Mama C’s Donuts and Coffee in Maumee.

The health department says St. Luke’s Hospital reported an influx of emergency room visits from people suffering the illness. The customers reportedly told St. Luke’s they had eaten at Mama C’s. The sickened individuals reported eating doughnuts from Mama C’s between the dates of Aug. 4-7.

Wednesday morning, a spokesperson from the health department says 100 people suffered from the virus.

The health department says the restaurant has been very cooperative and voluntarily closed on Tuesday to deep clean the kitchen and sanitize the entire facility. The health department is working to determine whether the potential virus contamination came from employees, customers or elsewhere.

13abc spoke an employee who answered the phone at Mama C’s Wednesday morning. She said, “We feel sorry about it. Like the Health Department said, some customer could be sick and touch the counter. Right now, we are in the process of deep cleaning. We feel so, so sorry for everything that happened. That’s why we volunteered to close down to deep clean the store. We will reopen when everything is back to normal and the health department does an inspection. Thank you so much to all of our valued customers. We didn’t want this to happen.”

The restaurant remained closed for deep cleaning on Wednesday.

Symptoms of a norovirus infection can include vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, headache, body aches, and sometimes a mild fever. People typically become ill 24 to 48 hours after exposure to the virus, and symptoms usually last one to two days.

The health department says the virus is common at this time of the year and it’s important to emphasize that food workers experiencing the above mentioned symptoms should refrain from working for at least 72 hours after their symptoms go away. Anyone else experiencing symptoms consistent with norovirus should also refrain from handling food for others until 72 hours after their symptoms go away.

Norovirus is present in the stool and vomit of infected people. It is spread primarily through contact with infected individuals, or through contamination of food prepared by a person who is currently ill or has been recently ill and didn’t wash their hands appropriately.

Although people commonly refer to norovirus illness as “stomach flu,” the illness is not the same as influenza. Influenza is primarily a respiratory illness, characterized by symptoms like high fever, body aches, sneezing, a runny nose or a sore throat.

While influenza can be prevented with a vaccine, there is no vaccine for norovirus, leaving good handwashing as the primary defense.

Precautions that can help prevent the spread of noroviruses include:

Washing your hands after going to the bathroom

Washing your hands before handling food, beverages and ice

Washing your hands before eating

Excusing yourself from food preparation duties if you have diarrhea and/or vomiting

Discarding foods that were handled or prepared by someone with diarrhea and/or vomiting

Promptly cleaning and disinfecting any surfaces that become soiled with vomit or stool

Staying home if you are ill