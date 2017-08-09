Missing: Jonathan Murphy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOX 8 has relaunched our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Jonathan Murphy, 19, was last seen on July 29 on Redfern Road in Parma.

He's 5'3" with blond hair and blue eyes. The day he went missing, he had on jeans and a blue shirt with holes.

If you have any information about Jonathan's whereabouts, call Detective VanBuren at 216-623-5118.

