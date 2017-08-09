Missing: Jonathan Murphy

Posted 8:00 am, August 9, 2017, by , Updated at 08:33PM, August 10, 2017

FOX 8 has relaunched our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry.  We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Jonathan Murphy, 19, was last seen on July 29 on Redfern Road in Parma.

He's 5'3" with blond hair and blue eyes.  The day he went missing, he had on jeans and a blue shirt with holes.

If you have any information about Jonathan's whereabouts, call Detective VanBuren at 216-623-5118.

**Click here for other cases featured in our missing persons segments**

Related stories
  • News

    UPDATE: Melissa Siedlik found

  • News

    Missing: Alexander Armstrong

  • News

    Missing: Travis Stott

  • News

    Missing: Elizabeth Pfreinger

  • News

    Missing: Christopher Palmer

  • News

    Missing: Mykel-Little Nyckalus

  • News

    Missing: Alonda Anderson

  • News

    Missing: Ashlie Mondie

  • News

    Missing: Kamarie White

  • News

    Missing: KeJuan Sarter

  • News

    Found: Adrienne Hennessee

  • News

    FOUND: Kirrie Ford

  • News

    Found: Nathaniel Gilliam