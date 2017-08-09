Man pulled from waters at North Ridgeville Park after police jump in to rescue him

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio - Local police jump into a local pond trying to save a man from drowning.

The rescue attempt happened in dark, murky waters with one officer saying he could hardly see his hand in front of his face.

It happened in South Central Park in North Ridgeville Wednesday night.

Several people started shouting that a man was under water and that help was needed, they couldn't find him.

Somebody called 9-1-1 and police and firefighters got to work.

"My partner was able to drag him by his left leg and bring him to shore there was about six of us in there at that point," said Sgt. Matt Gorski.

Rescuers performedCPR right there on the scene and then the man was transported to University Hospitals St. John Medical Center in Westlake.

The man's name and condition have not been released, and it isn't what caused him to get into trouble in the water.

But quick work by emergency responders gave him a chance.