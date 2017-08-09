LeBron James acts like a ‘Maniac’ on ‘Carpool Karaoke’

LOS ANGELES – “Carpool Karaoke,” the late night tv segment made famous by James Corden is getting its own slot on Apple Music.

And one of the stars who signs on the new series is none other than Cleveland Cavaliers’ LeBron James.

And what song would you expect him to sing with Corden? “We Are The Champions?” “Space Jam?”

Nope. LeBron goes all maniacal on us and rocks out to Michael Sembello’s “Maniac” from the movie Flashdance.

Take a look at the preview story above…you’ll have to forward to 6:46 into the video to see the teaser for LeBron’s segment. (We apologize in advance for the earworm you’re going to get. It’s a catchy tune.)

Then at about 8:24, the pair talks about putting together a cop buddy drama.