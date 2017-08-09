Krispy Kreme going chocolate to celebrate solar eclipse

Even Krispy Kreme is getting in on the solar eclipse coming up later this month.
Krispy Kreme will temporarily change its original glaze to a chocolate glaze on Aug. 21 at participating locations.
They’ll also offer early sales of the doughnut on Aug. 19 and Aug. 20.
For a few minutes on August 21, everyone in North America will be able to spot the total eclipse of the sun.
People in all the contiguous United State will be able to see at least part of the eclipse. Portions of 14 states are in the path of totality, the brief phase of the eclipse when the moon is totally blocking the sun.
The last time anyone saw a total solar eclipse in the United States was on February 26, 1979. It has been even longer — 99 years –– since a total solar eclipse crossed the country from the Pacific to the Atlantic.