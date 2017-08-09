Kansas gym bans 24-hour news networks on facility TVs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A gym in Kansas is among several others pulling the plug when it comes to carrying cable news on their TVs.

WDAF reports that Element Fitness gym no longer allows 24-hour cable news stations like CNN and Fox News to be carried on TV monitors.

Gym members said they were told the decision was to cut down on friction and political arguments.

Some members support the decision, while others say they should be able to watch what they want and tolerate the news.

"If there`s four televisions sets, surely one of them will have something you like. And you shouldn't get to say the other three can't have what the other people like," said member Judith Zillner. "Jerking the plug out of the wall!? That's just silly."

