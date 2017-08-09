Jury to resume deliberations in case of Ohio trooper killed on Interstate 90

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A jury is still deliberating the fate of the driver charged in the death of Ohio State Highway Patrolman Kenneth Velez.

Closing arguments wrapped up in the case Tuesday.

Attorneys for both sides delivered their final statements to try to convince the jury of why Joshua Gaspar is guilty or not guilty.

Gaspar is facing multiple charges including aggravated vehicular homicide in the death of Velez nearly one year ago. Velez was outside his patrol car on Interstate 90 westbound when he was hit.

The biggest disagreement in closing arguments that the jury now faces was that Gaspar was driving impaired due to methadone.

Prosecutors say he took the methadone at his doctor's office at a clinic in Cleveland just minutes before hitting Velez.

Gaspar's attorney says his client took a prescribed amount, and he wasn't impaired.

The jury went into deliberations at 2 p.m. Tuesday. A verdict could come at any time.

