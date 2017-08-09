Inflatable Trump chicken takes roost outside White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump may be out of town, but one plucky protester is keeping an eye on the White House.

A giant inflatable chicken bearing the unmistakable hairstyle of the commander-in-chief transfixed tourists and television cameras in the nation’s capital Wednesday afternoon.

Twitter users quickly posted dozens of images of the irate-looking fowl with a golden pompadour seemingly glaring down at the White House from a nearby green space known as the Ellipse. The chicken even appeared clearly in the background of a major news network’s live interview.

The Trump chicken balloon has appeared in Washington before, most recently before a protest in April to pressure Trump into releasing his tax returns. It even has its own Twitter account: @TaxMarchChicken.