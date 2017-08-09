Heinen’s shares easy back to school meal lessons

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio — The newest Heinen’s in Chagrin Falls served as the classroom for Wednesday’s Kickin’ It With Kenny segments.

Their chef helped teach Kenny and the Fox 8 viewers some simple back to school recipes for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snacks.

Lesson 1: Breakfast on the Go

Peaches & Cream Overnight Oats

3/4 cup diced peaches

1 tbsp. Heinen’s Pure Maple Syrup, divided

1/2 cup old fashioned oats, divided

3/4 cup low-fat plain kefir, divided

Ground cinnamon, to taste

1 tbsp. chopped pecans, divided

Preheat oven to roast at 400°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Toss peaches with 1/2 tablespoon maple syrup and spread in one layer on baking sheet. Roast for 8 to 10 minutes until peaches are caramelized and soft, but not mushy.

In a mason jar, layer oats, kefir, maple syrup, roasted peaches, and a sprinkling of cinnamon. Cover and refrigerate overnight.

In the morning, top with chopped pecans.

Maple Brown Sugar Overnight Oats

1 cup rolled oats

1/2 tsp. vanilla

1 cup Heinen’s Almond Milk

1-2 tbsp. brown sugar

1/2 tsp. cinnamon

1-2 tbsp. Heinen’s Pure Maple Syrup

1/8 cup pecans coarsely chopped, toasted

In a mason jar place the oats, vanilla and milk. Stir to mix well.

In a small bowl, combine brown sugar, cinnamon and maple syrup. Pour the mixture over the oats. Stir to combine.

Refrigerate overnight. Before serving, sprinkle pecans over oatmeal. Serve with additional cinnamon and maple syrup, if desired.

Peanut Butter Banana Overnight Oats

1/2 cup old fashioned oats

1/2 cup Heinen’s Milk

1 tsp. chia seeds

1/4 tsp. vanilla extract

1/2 tsp. cinnamon

1/4 cup bananas, sliced

2 tbsp. Heinen’s Fresh Ground Peanut Butter

1/2 tbsp. Heinen’s Honey

Add oats to a container of your choice and pour in milk. Mix in chia seeds, vanilla, and cinnamon. Stir well.

Then, alternate between layers of banana and peanut butter. Drizzle with honey. Place in fridge and enjoy in the morning.

Omelet Breakfast Bites

36 tater tots

1/4 cup red pepper, diced

1/4 cup green pepper, diced

1/4 cup ham, diced

8 Heinen’s Eggs

1/4 cup Heinen’s Milk

1/4 cup Heinen’s Shredded Cheddar Cheese

Preheat your oven to 400°F. Grease your muffin tins well, making sure to get the sides and bottom.

Place your tater tots in the microwave to thaw. Once thawed, place 3 in each muffin tin. Take a small cup and smash flat into the bottom of each tin. Bake for 10 minutes.

While the tater tots are baking, chop the remaining ingredients. Set aside.

After removing tots from the oven, lower oven temperature to 350°F. Sprinkle 1 tsp. of each topping over each muffin cup.

Whisk together eggs and milk with a fork.

Pour your egg mixture over vegetables in each tin.

Sprinkle a little cheddar cheese on top of each cup.

Bake at 350°F for about 20 minutes, or until the egg is cooked through.

Once cooled, you can freeze. Simply reheat in the microwave for a couple of minutes.

Easy Breakfast Burritos

3 medium potatoes

16 oz. pkg. roll sausage, flavor of your choice

6 Heinen’s Eggs

Salt & Pepper

1 cup Heinen’s Shredded Cheddar Cheese

Tortillas

Poke potatoes with a fork, cook in microwave on high for 4 minutes or so, cook until slightly soft. Set aside.

In a large skillet, brown the sausage, drain and set aside for later.

Scramble eggs. Add sausage back into the pan. Cut potatoes into cubes and add to skillet mixture. Season with salt and pepper.

Add a few spoonfuls of egg and sausage mixture to a tortilla. Top with shredded cheese. Fold. Wrap with plastic wrap and freeze.

To reheat, put into the microwave, still wrapped in plastic wrap, and cook for 1½ minutes. Let cool for a minute before eating.

Apple “Sandwich”

1 Organic Apple

2 tbsp. Heinen’s Fresh Ground Almond Butter

2 tbsp. Living Intensions Superfood Cereal

Slice apple crosswise into 1/2" slices, slice out the core. Spread 1 tbsp. of almond butter on slice of apple. Sprinkle with 1 tbsp. of cereal. Cover with another apple slice and repeat.

Lesson 2: Lunchbox Lunches

Protein Packed

2 hardboiled eggs

2 slices Heinen’s Turkey (in the Deli)

1 oz. Heinen’s Colby Jack Cheese (in the Deli)

Celery sticks

1 tbsp. Heinen’s Fresh Ground Almond Butter

Heinen’s Roast Beef Pinwheels

1/4 cup Boursin Garlic & Herb Gournay Cheese

2 slices Heinen’s Roast Beef (in the Deli)

1/2 cup spinach

1 – 6” whole wheat tortilla

1/2 cup cherry tomatoes

1 Clementine or Apple Slices

Spread Boursin Cheese on tortilla, top with roast beef and spinach. Roll and slice into pinwheels.

Chips and Dips

1/2 cup Sprouted Tortilla Chips

1/4 cup Heinen’s Homemade Guacamole

1/4 cup Heinen’s Pico de Gallo

Red Bell Pepper Sticks

Fresh Pineapple Cubes

Lunch Kabobs

Heinen’s Turkey, Roast Beef & Eye of Round (in the Deli)

Heinen’s Cheese, cut into cubes (in the Deli)

Lettuce

Black Olives

Cherry Tomatoes

Layer ingredients on skewers as desired. Begin and end with cherry tomatoes or cheese cubes to help secure everything on the skewer.

Lesson 3: Healthy Snacks

Apple Cinnamon Energy Bites

2 cups old-fashioned oats

1/4 cup ground flaxseed

3/4 tsp. cinnamon

1/2 cup Heinen’s Fresh Ground Almond Butter

1/4 cup Heinen’s Honey

1 tsp. vanilla extract

pinch of salt

1 cup (not packed) grated apple (about 1 medium)

In a large bowl, stir together the oats, flaxseed, and cinnamon. In another bowl stir together the almond butter, honey, vanilla, and salt until well combined. Pour over the oat mixture and stir until everything is evenly coated. Stir in the grated apple.

Scoop the mixture into tablespoon-sized portions and roll.

In the refrigerator, Energy Bites will last for 3-4 days.

Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Banana Bites

2 medium ripe bananas

1/4 cup Heinen’s Fresh Ground Peanut Butter

3/4 cup dark chocolate chips

Cover a baking sheet with parchment paper. Slice each banana into thin slices and arrange half the pieces on the baking sheet.

Spread peanut butter onto each banana slice, then cover each slice with another slice. Place in the freezer for about 30 minutes or until frozen.

Place chocolate chips in a microwave safe bowl and microwave using 50% power until melted, stirring occasionally.

Use a fork to dip each banana bite in the melted chocolate, then place back on the sheet. Freeze for one hour.

Crispy Parmesan Chickpeas

1 – 15 oz. can Heinen’s Chickpeas

2 tbsp. Heinen’s Olive Oil

2 tbsp. Heinen’s Grated Parmigiano-Reggiano

1/2 tsp. garlic powder

1/2 tsp. grated lemon zest

1/2 tsp. dried oregano

1/2 tsp. kosher salt

1/4 tsp. freshly ground pepper

Drain and rinse chickpeas; pat dry with a paper towel.

Heat oil in nonstick skillet over medium high heat. Add chickpeas to pan; cook 15 minutes or until golden brown and crispy all over, stirring occasionally.

Transfer chickpeas to a bowl. Add cheese, garlic powder, lemon zest, oregano and salt and pepper; toss gently.

Serve immediately, or cool chickpea mixture in a single layer on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet before storing in an airtight container.

Apple Zucchini Muffins

Muffins:

2¼ cups whole wheat flour

3/4 cup brown sugar

1/2 tsp. baking soda

1/2 tsp. baking powder

1/2 tsp. salt

1 tsp. ground cinnamon

1/4 tsp. ground allspice

1 cup buttermilk

1/4 cup Heinen’s Unsweetened Applesauce

1 tbsp. coconut oil, melted

1 Heinen’s Large Egg

1 tsp. vanilla extract

1/2 cup grated Granny Smith Apple

1/2 cup grated zucchini, moisture slightly squeezed out

1 cup Granny Smith Apple, peeled & chopped peeled apple

Topping:

2 tbsp. turbinado sugar

1/4 tsp. cinnamon

Preheat oven to 375°F. Line a muffin pan with paper liners or spray with cooking spray. Set aside.

In a large bowl, whisk together flour, brown sugar, baking soda, baking powder, salt, cinnamon, and all-spice. In another bowl, whisk together buttermilk, applesauce, oil, egg, and vanilla extract. Pour the wet ingredients over the dry ingredients and mix until just combined. Do not over mix. Gently stir in the grated apple, zucchini, and chopped apples.

To make the topping, combine turbinado sugar and cinnamon in a small bowl. Stir well.

Fill the prepared muffin pan with muffin batter, filling each cup about 3/4 the way full. Sprinkle each muffin with sugar/cinnamon topping. Bake for 20 minutes, or until muffins are golden and a toothpick inserted in the center of a muffin comes out clean. Let muffins cool to room temperature and serve.

These muffins freeze well.

Lesson 4: Dinners in a Flash

Sheet Pan Chicken Fajitas

Seasoning:

2 tsp, chili powder

1½ tsp. ground cumin

1 tsp. ground paprika

1/2 tsp. ground coriander

Salt and pepper

Filling:

1½ lbs. boneless skinless chicken breasts , sliced into 1/2-inch thick strips

1 of each red, green and yellow bell peppers, cored and sliced into strips

1 medium yellow onion, halved and sliced from top to root

2 cloves garlic, minced

3 tbsp. Heinen’s Olive Oil

Serving:

8 taco size flour tortillas

Heinen’s Sour Cream, Heinen’s Guacamole, Heinen’s Shredded Mexican Cheese

Preheat oven to 400°F. Spray a rimmed baking sheet with non-stick cooking spray.

For the seasoning, in a small bowl whisk together chili powder, cumin, paprika, coriander, 1½ tsp. salt and 1/2 tsp. pepper, set aside.

Spread bell peppers and onion onto baking sheet. Top with chicken strips then sprinkle garlic and seasoning mix evenly over chicken strips. Drizzle olive oil over top then toss everything to evenly coat. Spread into an even layer.

Bake, mixing once halfway through cooking, until veggies are tender and chicken has cooked through, about 20 - 25 minutes.

Wrap tortillas tightly in foil and warm in oven during last 5 minutes of fajita filling cooking. Serve filling warm in warm tortillas with desired toppings.

Sheet Pan Ranch Pork Chops with Potatoes & Carrots

1 (1 oz.) packet Ranch Salad Dressing & Seasoning Mix

1 cup mayonnaise

1 cup unseasoned panko bread crumbs

4 small/medium (1½ lbs. total) Heinen’s America’s Chop Boneless Pork Chops

1½ lbs. baby potatoes, halved if large

1 lb. baby carrots

1½ tbsp. Heinen’s Olive Oil

Salt and Pepper to taste

Preheat oven to 425˚F.

In a large ziploc bag combine 1 cup mayo and 1 packet ranch seasoning mix, add pork chops and squish the bag around to coat. Squeeze excess air out of the bag, seal and refrigerate while prepping veggies.

Spray a large rimmed cookie sheet with cooking spray. Place carrots and potatoes on sheet pan, drizzle with 1½ tbsp. olive oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper to taste. Toss veggies on the pan using your hands, then push them to the sides to make room for the pork chops, keeping potatoes cut-side down.

Place bread crumbs in a shallow bowl. Shake off any excess marinade from pork chops then dip in bread crumbs, turning to coat evenly. Transfer to baking sheet. It's ok if veggies are a little crowded but keep at least a bit of space between pork chops for optimal crispiness. Spray or drizzle the chicken with oil if desired to get a golden crust.

Bake 20 minutes or until pork reaches internal temp of 145°F, or juices run clear. Turn on the broiler and continue baking 3 min to brown the pork. Remove from oven and serve.

Mac & Cheese Bar

Heinen’s Mac & Cheese

Add-Ins:

Chicken

Bacon

Peas

Tomatoes

Green Onions

Salsa

Fresh Herbs

Heat Mac & Cheese to warm.

Serve with a variety of toppings so everyone can create their own favorite.

Heinen’s Chicken Romano with Heinen’s Gnocchi Ala Sorrentini

Heinen’ Chicken Romano, available in the Prepared Foods Case

Heinen’s Gnocchi Ala Sorrentini, available in the Frozen Foods Dept.

Heat chicken to warm. Cook gnocchi according to package.

Plate and serve.

Heinen’s Vegan Chicken Nuggets with Heinen’s Spicy Basmati Rice with Edamame

Heinen’ Vegan Chicken Nuggets, available in the Prepared Foods Case

Heinen’s Spicy Basmati Rice with Edamame, available in the Frozen Foods Dept.

Heat vegan nuggets to warm. Cook rice according to package.

Plate and serve.