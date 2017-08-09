Grandma has adorable reaction to Yan Gomes’ walkoff home run

CLEVELAND– Who doesn’t love a walk-off win?

Yan Gomes hit a three-run bomb with two outs in the ninth inning to lift the Cleveland Indians to victory Tuesday night.

It set off a fun celebration at Progressive Field with Gomes losing his jersey and getting doused in Gatorade.

Among the fans cheering and high-fiving, there was another special celebration. The Waters family took their grandma to the ballgame and her reaction to the homer was absolutely adorable.

My grandma is the cutest lady in the whole world look how little and happy pic.twitter.com/T8Rfp35F74 — Emma Waters (@emmawaters21) August 9, 2017

my grandmas reaction to Yan Gomes' walkoff is the cutest thing ever @Indians pic.twitter.com/ebiHRv9spc — Ben Waters (@benwaters45) August 9, 2017

