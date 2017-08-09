Grandma has adorable reaction to Yan Gomes’ walkoff home run

CLEVELAND– Who doesn’t love a walk-off win?
Yan Gomes hit a three-run bomb with two outs in the ninth inning to lift the Cleveland Indians to victory Tuesday night.
It set off a fun celebration at Progressive Field with Gomes losing his jersey and getting doused in Gatorade.
Among the fans cheering and high-fiving, there was another special celebration. The Waters family took their grandma to the ballgame and her reaction to the homer was absolutely adorable.
