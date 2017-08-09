Fox Recipe Box: Zucchini & Carrot Pasta with Sprinly plantballs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Meal delivery services have become very popular recently and there is a Cleveland company having success making and delivering 'organic plant-based meals' to customers all over the state of Ohio.

Fox 8's Wayne Dawson learned more about Sprinly and Mary McCann, one of Sprinly's co-founders, shared a recipe for a dish similar to meatballs and spaghetti, but instead 'plants' are the main the ingredient.

Click here to learn more about Sprinly.

Zucchini Carrot Pasta Marinara with Sprinly Plantballs and Cashew Parm

Spiralized zucchini and carrot noodles served with fresh marinara and "plantballs" made of walnuts, kidney beans and fresh herbs. Topped with our special cashew "parm." Everything is plant-based & nutritious!

Sprinly Plantball Recipe

Makes: 8 plantballs (3~4 servings)

Walnuts 0.8 Cup

Oat Flour 0.33 Cup

Carrots 0.24 Lb

Fresh Parsley 0.3 Oz

Fresh Basil 0.3 Oz

Sun-dried tomatoes 0.2 Cup

Garlic 3 Cloves

Kidney Beans (cooked) 1 Lb

Ground Flax Seed 2 Tsp

Water for flaxseed 0.75 Tbsp

Dried Oregano 1.3 Tsp

Pink Himalayan Salt 0.5 Tsp

Black Pepper 0.2 Tsp

Directions:

1. Preheat the oven to 350⁰ F. Toast walnuts for 7-9 minutes until fragrant and golden.

2. Prep all components:

a. Shred the carrots with a grater

b. In a food processor, combine sundried tomatoes, garlic, basil and parsley. Mix until everything is minced, then add walnuts and beans and pulse until walnuts and beans are roughly chopped.

3. In a large bowl, combine everything from the food processor, as well as carrots, oregano, pink Himalayan salt, and pepper. Mix everything together.

4. Separately in a small bowl, whisk together the ground flax and water. Let it sit for only 15-20 seconds, any longer and it will get too thick.

5. Add flax mix and oat flour to the large bowl & mix well.

6. Form medium sized balls and lay out on a baking sheet. Bake for 35-40 min at 375⁰ F until golded.

7. Toss onto zucchini noodles or your favorite pasta with marinara and cashew parmesan. Perfect for a healthy dinner!