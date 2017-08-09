Exclusive video shows how child got justice after mysterious crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - The FOX 8 I TEAM has obtained police video that just helped send a father to prison for what happened at the scene of a crash that nearly killed his 3-year-old son.

The video got justice for Aiden.

Elawrence Gibson will spend two years in prison.

The crash happened in December on Cleveland’s southeast side. Body camera video shows police arriving and speaking with Gibson. Officers see it as a routine crash. No alcohol. No one appeared to be hurt. Rescue crews even left.

Gibson never mentioned he’d had his three-year-old son unbuckled in the front seat. He’d put the child in another car before police got there. And Gibson still didn’t fess up even while talking with police as the child screamed.

On the video you hear an officer ask, “Can you tell me what happened real quick?” Gibson answers, “A car was coming over. I had to swerve.”

It looked like this Dad might walk away from this. But the child’s aunt showed up. She found the boy. Then police went back to Gibson.

You hear them say, “Your story’s not matching up, brother. Give us the straight story.” Gibson responds, “He was in the front seat.”

Police then arrested Gibson, and Cuyahoga County Prosecutors built a case with the video. Meantime. Aiden spent weeks in the hospital with internal injuries.

On Wednesday, Judge Brendan Sheehan sent Gibson to prison.

Aiden’s mother fought for justice and got it. However, she wanted more.

Shiovan Pullom said, "But you do two years in jail, and you actually almost killed him? He's still hurting inside. He's still healing." She added, "You better thank God you weren't here for murder because it came real close to it."

Judge Sheehan saw it as a fair sentence. He noted the “irresponsible” actions at the scene, but he also noted Gibson has now taken responsibility.

Gibson never explained himself to the I TEAM when we reached out to him as the investigation and the court case played out.