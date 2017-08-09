Cleveland Indians pick nicknames for MLB Players Weekend jerseys

CLEVELAND–Major League Baseball will let players show a little more personalities during the newly-created Players Weekend.

Players across the league got a chance to pick out nicknames for colorful jerseys, inspired by youth baseball. A patch on the uniforms symbolizes the path from Little League to the MLB.

“The journey from youth leagues to Major League Baseball is one that players don’t take alone,” said commissioner Robert Manfred in a news release on Wednesday.

“Major League players have been supported by family members, coaches, and organizations that helped them develop their unique skills and overcome challenges to reach the highest level of the sport. These games will allow the players to thank those who were important in their lives while showcasing their personality in a fun way that fits baseball’s community-driven focus.”

Tribe shortstop Francisco Lindor was named one of the ambassadors for the weekend, which runs from Aug. 25 to Aug. 27.

The jerseys are available for purchase on MLBShop.com. Game-worn jerseys will be auctioned online with 100 percent of the profits going to the MLB-MLBPA Youth Development Foundation.

Here are the nicknames the Cleveland Indians chose:

Allen: Pollo

Almonte: El Varon

Armstrong: Armie

Bauer: Bauer Outage

Brantley: Dr. Smooth

Carrasco: Cookie

Chisenhall: Big Lon

Clevinger: Sunshine

Crockett: Crock

Encarnacion: EE

Gomes: Gomer

Gonzalez: La Parita

Goody: Goods

Guyer: BG

Jackson: AJax

Kipnis: Kip

Kluber: Klubes

Lindor: Mr. Smile

Logan: Booner

McAllister: Z-Mac

Miller: Miller Time

Olson: Oly

Otero: OT

Perez: Bebo

Ramirez: Ramirez

Robertson: Sparky

Salazar: Sally

Santana: Slamtana

Shaw: Geek

Smith: Sidewinder

Tomlin: Scrubs

Urshela: Gio

Zimmer: Machine

Coaches/support staff:

Alomar: Santos

Bere: Dad

Callaway: Mick

Camacaro: Dog Head

Francona: Tito

Mills: Millsie

Pacione: Pecks

Quatraro: Q

Sarbaugh: Sarby

More stories on the Cleveland Indians here