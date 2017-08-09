× Cameron Diaz’s Cuban Style Salad

Cameron Diaz’s CUBAN STYLE SALAD

(Bean Salad with Sauted Corn)

3 cans of beans (different kinds, any kind you like)

half of a medium onion, chopped

1 jalapeno pepper, chopped

3/4 cup cilantro, chopped

1 avocado, chopped

1 avocado for garnish

4-6 slices bacon (bake in oven so it’s crispy)

1 bag frozen corn

Dressing:

5 TBS olive oil

2 limes.Juice from one lime,and use second to squeeze over salad at serving.

1/2 TSP cumin

1/2 TSP salt

1/2 tsp fresh ground pepper

Drain and rinse beans. Place in medium sized bowl. Add onion, jalapeno, cilantro, chopped avocado and bacon. Saute frozen corn in olive oil. Mix it all together and add dressing.

For dressing, mix together olive oil, lime juice, add cumin, salt & pepper.Taste to adjust salt and pepper. Add to salad and toss gently.

Slice remaining avocado and place on top of salad.

Squeeze remaining lime over salad.