Bear tries getting into Concord Township home by knocking out air conditioner

CONCORD TOWNSHIP, Ohio-- A local couple was upset to learn that an intruder tried to break into their home twice in two days

Their concern turned to alarm when they discovered the would-be burglar was a bear.

Ellen Luich said she and her husband discovered on Sunday morning an animal had attempted to get inside their home in Lake County's Concord Township, puncturing a hole in a screen. Then they noticed scratch marks beneath the window, that were later identified by an animal control officer as the calling card of a black bear.

"I mean, it was clawing, trying to get up. I guess, trying to get up in the window and it's kind of scary," Luich said.

Then early Monday morning, they were awakened when one of their dogs started barking. The couple later discovered that the bear had returned and attempted to get in through another window, by trying to move an air conditioner.

"Bears, you generally just scare them off. But one trying to get in the house twice is, that's a pretty aggressive animal," Don Luich said.

The couple said they believes their larger dog may have scared the bear away, but they are also concerned the animal was foraging for food and considered their smaller dog potential prey.

That's why they are trying to make sure that residents in Concord Township and the surrounding area of Lake County are aware there is a bear wandering around.

"Even though these animals are pretty nocturnal for the most part, you never know. You know, a small animal is generally what they want so we thought it was a good idea for anybody in the neighborhood to know that it was out there," Don Luich said.

Based on the recommendation of animal control, the couple installed a surveillance camera and placed nail strips outside their windows, in case the bear decides to come back.

Sightings of black bears in northeast Ohio have become more common, as the animals venture westward from neighboring Pennsylvania in search of mates and food. Animal control officers said, in general, bears try to avoid contact with humans, but if you do see one, stay calm, back away slowly, and if necessary, clap your hands and shout.