Baby swimsuits recalled for choking hazard

CLEVELAND– A grocery store chain is recalling swimsuits for infants and toddlers because they pose a choking risk.

The Wave Zone one-piece, zip-back swimsuits were sold at Meijer stores in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio and Wisconsin from January to June for about $14. Customers should stop using them immediately and return them to the store for a full refund.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said there have been 11 reports of snaps detaching, but no injuries were reported.

The swimsuits were available in four colors: blue and gray with a shark on the front; white and navy stripes with an anchor pattern; pink and teal with a strawberry on the front; pink arms with a multi-colored fish pattern. The swimsuits were sold in sizes: 0-3m, 3-6m, 6-9m, 12m, 18m, and 24m.