Authorities to give update on case of unknown woman found dead in bag

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Authorities will give an update Wednesday on the case of an unknown woman found dead in a vacant lot in 2016.

A press conference will be held at 11 a.m.

The woman’s body was found in a bag on Dibble Avenue in October 2016.

Authorities believe the woman had been dead for several weeks before her body was discovered; her death was ruled a homicide.

The woman had a gunshot wound to her head and was missing several upper and lower teeth; however, her front teeth were intact. Her weight and eye color could not be determined.

She’s described as a white female, with possibility of Asian or Native American heritage; in her 30s-40s with long dark hair, and is about 5’4″-5’6″ tall.

She was wearing gray boxer shorts/pajama bottoms, “Genuine Dickies” brand, size medium. The medical examiner also said she was likely to have been pregnant at least once.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office, Investigative Unit, can be reached at (216)721-5610, press option #1.

