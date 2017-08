Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- If your hanging flower baskets are looking worn out, AJ Petitti knows exactly what you need to do to bring them back to life and get them to look like they did at the beginning of summer.

Fox 8's Scott Sabol spent some time with AJ at the Fox 8 Garden and learned about a number of things we can be doing right now to keep our gardens, flowering shrubs and perennials looking good.

Click here to learn more about Petitti Garden Centers.