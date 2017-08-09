× 84-year-old driver charged with running red light, killing man on bike in Cleveland

CLEVELAND– The FOX 8 I TEAM has learned an 84-year-old driver has been charged with running a red light and killing a man on a bicycle.

It happened Tuesday night at Lake and Clifton in Cleveland.

The first charge has been filed against James Callahan, Jr.

Court records show a 36-year-old man rode a bike into the intersection with a green light.

Police say Callahan drove into the intersection with a red light.

The victim landed on the hood and windshield, and then was dragged.