84-year-old driver charged with running red light, killing man on bike in Cleveland
CLEVELAND– The FOX 8 I TEAM has learned an 84-year-old driver has been charged with running a red light and killing a man on a bicycle.
It happened Tuesday night at Lake and Clifton in Cleveland.
The first charge has been filed against James Callahan, Jr.
Court records show a 36-year-old man rode a bike into the intersection with a green light.
Police say Callahan drove into the intersection with a red light.
The victim landed on the hood and windshield, and then was dragged.
41.484775 -81.746348