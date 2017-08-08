Wife of slain Cleveland firefighter sentenced to life in prison in murder-for-hire plot

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The wife a murdered Cleveland firefighter has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for her role in his death.

Uloma Curry-Walker, 45, was found guilty of aggravated murder and conspiracy back in July. She was sentenced Tuesday.

Her husband, Cleveland Lt. William Walker, 45, was killed in November 2013.

Prosecutors say that just after Uloma Curry-Walker married her husband, she began to plot his murder in an attempt to collect insurance money.

They say she recruited her own daughter, Jacqueline Hines, who was a teenager at the time, and Hines’ boyfriend 23-year-old Chad Padgett and that they brought in Christopher Hein, 24, and Ryan Dorty, 25.

All four co-conspirators accepted plea agreements in exchange for testifying against Uloma.

Police say text messages exposed the plot and events that transpired the night of Nov. 3, 2013.

