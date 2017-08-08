Who wins?! Cleveland’s finest do the ‘Cupid Shuffle’ at neighborhood festival

CLEVELAND, Ohio — You’ve probably never seen a “Cupid Shuffle” like this!

A group of Cleveland police officers took on the challenge at the Ward 7 New Day in Hough Festival Aug. 5.

They danced the song with several neighborhood kids and residents — and gave them a pretty good run for their money!

Shawana Stewart-Harbin, who was at the event with members of her sorority, shared the video, saying in her Facebook post:

“My current situation at New Day in Hough event…Watching Cleveland Finest joining in line dancing with the community…”