South Carolina police ask residents not to shoot Bigfoot

GREENVILLE, S.C.– A police department is South Carolina issued a warning to residents after there was an alleged Bigfoot sighting in a nearby county.

A group that investigates Bigfoot sightings, called Bigfoot 911, reported seeing “a large bipedal animal covered in hair” in McDowell County, North Carolina Friday night.

John Bruner, of Bigfoot 911, said seven people were out in the woods with glow sticks, which they believe entice Bigfoot, reported the Charlotte Observer. There have been other reports of the elusive beast in the area, including this video from 2015.

On Tuesday, the Greenville Police Department in South Carolina posted this on its Facebook page:

“I think we can say with some confidence that proof of Bigfoot still eludes us. If you see Bigfoot, please do not shoot at him/her, as you’ll most likely be wounding a fun-loving and well-intentioned person, sweating in a gorilla costume.”