× Show Info: August 8, 2017

Hudson’s Restaurant

There are some delicious menu changes happening at Hudson’s Restaurant! Chef Kevin Altomare joined us this morning!

80 N. Main Street

Hudson, Ohio 44236

330.650.1955

http://hudsonsrestaurant.com/

Pickwick & Frolic

Every day is a good day for bubbly! Dina Kostis joined us to tell us why!

https://www.pickwickandfrolic.com/

Fenik’s Sweet Corn

6413 Lake Ave

Elyria, OH 44035

440-324-2507

www.fenikssweetcorn.com

Canary Travel

Make your vacation dreams a reality thanks to Canary Travel!

http://www.canarytravel.com

Nine Round

Tired of failed workout routines? If you have just 30 minutes and a pair of tennis shoes, you’ll love the results from Nine Round!

9Round Fitness

19341 Detroit Road

Rocky River, Ohio 44116

440-772-0009

https://www.9round.com/fitness/Rocky-River-OH-x0842

Fanucce’s

We’re celebrating the grand opening of one of our favorite restaurants with Anthony Farinacci from Fanucce’s Pizzeria!

http://www.fanucces.com/

Manninos On Main

Mannino’s On Main is located in historic downtown Norwalk!

39 E Main St.

Norwalk, OH 44857

Cuyahoga County Fair

The Cuyahoga County Fair opened last night, so there’s plenty of time to get out and enjoy the summer tradition!

NOW through August 13th

Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds, Berea

FREE Parking

www.cuyfair.com

Dr. Marc Swimming Sick

It’s important to prepare for summer, especially swimming! Dr. Marc described how to be prepared!