President Trump to be briefed on opioid crisis

BEDMINSTER, N.J. — President Donald Trump is scheduled to receive a briefing on the ongoing opioid crisis on Tuesday, joined by Secretary of Health and Human Services Tom Price and acting Director of National Drug Control Policy Richard Baum while spending time at his home Bedminster, New Jersey.

Trump pledged to make fighting the opioid crisis, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has deemed an epidemic, a top priority during the 2016 campaign, but some opioid treatment advocates have been disappointed by the Trump administration’s steps to combat the problem.

I will be holding a major briefing on the Opioid crisis, a major problem for our country, today at 3:00 P.M. in Bedminster, N.J. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 8, 2017

A White House official said Tuesday that the briefing with Price and Baum will provide the President with “an update on the opioid crisis” as the White House works to complete its review of an interim report his Commission on Combating Drug Addiction and the Opioid Crisis. The official also labeled the opioid crisis “an issue that he brought to the forefront of the campaign.”

Opioid overdoses have skyrocketed in recent years, including here in Ohio, leading state governments to commit millions to fighting the issue.

A national CDC study showing 25% of all drug overdose deaths were related to heroin in 2015. That number was just 6% in 1999.

In Cuyahoga County, Ohio, alone, officials say at least two people die every day from drug overdoses.

And there are signs that the epidemic isn’t abating. A study by the National Center for Health Statistics found that estimated drug overdose deaths for the first nine months of 2016 were higher than the first nine months of the previous year, which had already reached an all-time high of 52,404.

In response to the epidemic, Trump created a White House panel tasked with considering how the federal government should respond. The panel, which is being led by New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, released its interim report earlier this month and suggested that Trump declare a state of emergency to combat opioids.

“Our citizens are dying. We must act boldly to stop it,” read its report. “The first and most urgent recommendation of this Commission is direct and completely within your control. Declare a national emergency.”

The report added: “America is enduring a death toll equal to September 11th every three weeks,” noting the fact that 142 Americans die from drug overdoses every day.

**How to help those battling addiction**

