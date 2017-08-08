Live: I-480 eastbound closed at W. 130th St. due to one car accident

BROOK PARK, Ohio — A portion of I-480 eastbound is closed at W. 130th St. in Brook Park due to a one car accident.

Brook Park police say the crash happened just before 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

ODOT said the eastbound lanes of the highway were closed early Tuesday. The eastbound lanes of the highway were closed from Grayton Rd. to W. 130th St.

Brook Park police told Fox 8 the highway was expected to be closed for about an hour.

I-480 eastbound is CLOSED at W 130th St. due to an accident. Traffic from I-71 N and SR 237 is being detoured. #CLEtraffic pic.twitter.com/HxVjXr6uZ6 — ODOT Cleveland (@ODOT_Cleveland) August 8, 2017

ODOT reported that traffic from I-71 north and state route 237 was being detoured.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s office confirmed that they were called to the scene of the crash.

