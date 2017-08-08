× Group protesting Michael Brelo verdict settles civil rights suit with city of Cleveland

CLEVELAND– The city of Cleveland agreed to pay five protesters and one observer $50,000 to settle a civil rights lawsuit.

The group was arrested during the May 23, 2015 protests following the Michael Brelo verdict. The Cleveland police officer was acquitted on manslaughter charges in a deadly police chase.

On Nov. 29, 2012, more than 60 police officers were involved in the pursuit that ended in East Cleveland with 135 shots being fired. The gunfire killed Timothy Russell and his passenger, Malissa Williams.

More than 70 people were arrested during the demonstrations in downtown Cleveland and taken to the old Aviation High School. Attorneys said the group was held there in filthy conditions with rat feces, cockroaches, no running water and no bathroom access.

When the group was moved to the jail, they were kept for 36 hours. Attorneys claimed this was in retaliation because they were speaking out against police violence.

Charges were eventually dismissed against protesters Jessica Barnes, Jasmine Bruce, Dominique Knox, Eric Maxwell, and Tanis Quach, and National Lawyers Guild Legal Observer Jordan Workman.

“These protesters filed a lawsuit to stand up for the entire community’s right to freedom of speech. And this settlement represents a recognition that the Cleveland Police cannot be permitted to throw the people of this city in jail in retaliation for exercising their fundamental rights,” said attorney Jacqueline Greene, who represents one of the protesters.

The city said they have no comment. The $50,000 will be split between the six people.

