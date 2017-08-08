Garfield Heights man arrested in sexual assaults of seven girls

STOW, Ohio — A man wanted in connection with the sexual assaults of seven girls was arrested Tuesday morning.

Stow police and agents of the United States Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested Scott R. Brundage, 49, of Garfield Heights early Tuesday.

“The arrest was based upon a warrant for multiple sex offenses involving seven female victims ages 10-15,” said Stow Police Jeff Film.

Brundage is facing four counts of rape , nine counts of gross sexual imposition, two counts of sexual imposition and one count of corrupting another with drugs.

The chief said the arrests were the result of an investigation completed by the Stow Police Department. The latter charge resulted from inducing one victim to ingest illegal substances.

The investigation was initiated in January 2017 when the youngest victim disclosed to her mother that Brundage, who at that time lived in Stow, had been sexually assaulting her.

Further investigation revealed female siblings had also been victimized. In March 2017 another parent reported her daughters had also been sexually assaulted by Brundage on occasions.

Following a lengthy investigation and testimony by a Stow Police Detective before the Summit County Grand Jury, a secret indictment was issued on August 2, 2017.

Brundage was taken to the Summit County Jail pending arraignment on the charges. If convicted, he could face life in prison without parole on rape charges.

Brundage has no criminal history.