Fox Recipe Box: Lee Ann’s Fresh Peach Pie

CLEVELAND, Oh -- It's peach season and the perfect time to turn some of that sweet fruit into a delicious fresh pie. Country chef Lee Ann Miller says it's not hard to make a dessert that will have everyone asking for second helpings.

Lee Ann is a friend of Walnut Creek Cheese and you can learn more about the Amish Country store by clicking here.

Fresh Peach Pie

Ingredients:

1 cup hot water

3/4 cup granulated sugar

1 Tablespoon butter

1 Tablespoon Karo syrup

½ cup cold water

4 Tablespoons clear jel

1 small box peach jello (3oz)

7-8 cups fresh peaches, peeled and sliced

Instructions:

Bring hot water, granulated sugar, Karo syrup and butter to a boil.Dissolve clear jel in cold water, then add to boiling mixture. Stir constantly with a wire whisk until mixture is smooth and clear. Remove from heat and add jello. Cool slightly and gradually add ½ cup at a time to fresh peaches. *Note: you may not need all of the glaze mixture. I like to coat the peaches and have enough glaze for the pie to “set up” or bind together. Fill a 9-1/2 inch baked piecrust with peach filling. Allow pie to set in the refrigerator for 1 to 2 hours (at least) to set. Top with fresh whipped cream.

Pie Crust: You can easily use a store bought pre-made frozen crust. Just follow the directions to bake it and allow it to cool completely before adding the peach filling. Also there is lots of amazing homemade piecrust recipes out there!! Don’t let the piecrust keep you from making this amazing pie!