Disney to pull content from Netflix

NEW YORK – Disney is parting ways with Netflix.

The company said Tuesday that it will end its partnership with the streaming service in 2019.

Instead, Disney is launching a streaming service for animated and live-action movies then as it navigates a changing media landscape.

It will also launch an ESPN sports app in early 2018.

The Disney app will be the exclusive source for streaming animated and live-action Disney and Pixar movies, starting with 2019 releases like “Toy Story 4” and the sequel to “Frozen.”

In 2019, Disney will also end an earlier deal with Netflix, which gave the popular service exclusive access to the company’s films for streaming.

The ESPN service will air baseball, hockey and soccer games, tennis matches and college sports through ESPN’s popular mobile app.