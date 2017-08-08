Cleveland Clinic again ranked 2nd best hospital in U.S.; 13 specialties place among nation’s 10 best

CLEVELAND, Ohio — For the second year in a row, the Cleveland Clinic has been ranked the “Second Best Hospital in the Nation.”

That’s according to the latest issue of “U.S. News and World Reports.”

Mayo Clinic came in at No. 1. Johns Hopkins Hospital was No. 3 and Massachusetts General Hospital came in at No. 4.

The Clinic also ranked the best hospital in Ohio, and 14 of its specialties earned national rankings. Ten of them were in the top five nationwide.

The complete “Best Hospitals 2017-18” rankings when it comes to specialties for Cleveland Clinic are:

Cancer: 7

Cardiology & Heart Surgery: 1

Diabetes/Endocrinology: 3

Ear, Nose & Throat: 16

Gastroenterology/GI Surgery: 2

Geriatrics: 5

Gynecology: 5

Nephrology: 2

Neurology/Neurosurgery: 6

Ophthalmology: 9

Orthopedics: 3

Pulmonology: 3

Rheumatology: 2

Urology: 1

“I am incredibly proud of this organization and everyone who works here,” Toby Cosgrove, M.D., Cleveland Clinic president and CEO said in a release. “These rankings are a reflection of our caregivers’ unwavering commitment to providing the very best care to the patients we are privileged to serve.”

Complete Ohio and regional rankings compiled by U.S. News are:

Cleveland Clinic – No. 1 in Ohio; No. 1 in the Cleveland area

Fairview Hospital – No. 6 in Ohio; No. 3 in the Cleveland area

Hillcrest Hospital – No. 7 in Ohio; No. 4 in the Cleveland area

Akron General Hospital – No. 10 in Ohio

Marymount Hospital – No. 24 in Ohio; No. 6 in the Cleveland area

South Pointe Hospital – No. 24 in Ohio; No. 6 in the Cleveland area