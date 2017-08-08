Cleveland blogger helps reunite beloved stuffed bear with family

CLEVELAND– A local blogger’s Instagram photo helped reunited a cherished teddy bear with its family last week.

Kate Bigam was going for a walk in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood when she spotted the little ballerina bear wedged in the top of a chain-link fence. Bigam, who writes for her blog greatestescapist.com, posted a photo of the find on her Instagram account.

Hours later, she learned a mother was frantically looking for the stuffed toy and asking for help on a neighborhood watch Facebook page.

“I had inadvertently located a lost Bear Bear, some kid’s beloved stuffed friend! Another resident had already posted a link to my Instagram photo in response to this parent’s plea, but I followed up with the location of said stuffed friend,” Bigam wrote on her blog.

When she returned to check the next day, Bear Bear was gone and there was a note on the Facebook page, thanking Kate. The mother also wrote on Bigam’s Instagram post.

“Thank you so much for posting this!! This bear was given to my daughter on the day she was born and I was just sick when we thought it was gone forever,” the mom wrote.

Bigam said she was so happy to facilitate the reunion. As a child, her favorite bear, Jolly, was left in a Disney World hotel room and later shipped back to Ohio by the housekeeping staff.