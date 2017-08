CANTON, Ohio — Canton police are asking for help finding an 8-year-old girl who went missing Monday.

Jirheney Jahli Ingram is described as being 4’6″ tall and weighing 70 pounds.

She has black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a pink T-shirt, purple pants and blue glasses and had a black blanket.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Canton Police Department at 330-649-5800.