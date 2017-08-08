× Browns WR Corey Coleman cleared in assault case

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns wide receiver Corey Coleman has been cleared of wrongdoing in an assault case.

The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s office said Tuesday that an investigation into a December assault on a 26-year-old man at Coleman’s downtown apartment building “failed to produce sufficient evidence that Corey Coleman was a participant.”

Prosecutor Michael O’Malley’s office said the detectives recently received laboratory results and there was no DNA evidence implicating Coleman. No charges will be filed against Coleman, a former first-round draft pick who played in 10 games as a rookie last season.

In June, a Cuyahoga County grand jury declined to indict Coleman for an attack in a downtown apartment building. Two other men, including Coleman’s brother, were indicted for the crime.

The alleged felonious assault happened in the lobby of Coleman’s apartment on West Lakeside shortly before 3 a.m. on Dec. 31, the police report said. The Browns played the Steelers in Pittsburgh later that day in the season finale.

The victim was assaulted by four men, and suffered a ruptured eardrum and a concussion. According to the police report, a witness identified one of the attackers as Coleman. The victim, a 26-year-old man from Mayfield Heights, told officers he did not remember the assault.

At the time of the attack, Coleman’s attorney Kevin Spellacy said this in a statement released through the team: “My client denies participating in this incident. He will fully cooperate with the appropriate authorities and looks forward to clearing his name from what has been alleged.”

Coleman’s brother, Jonathan, and Jared Floyd of Dallas have been charged with felonious assault. They’ve been released on $10,000 bond and are scheduled for a pre-trial hearing on Monday.

Corey Coleman caught 33 passes for 413 yards last season. He missed six games after breaking his hand in practice.

